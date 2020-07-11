Wilson, Roby Dillon

December 3, 1946 - July 8, 2020 Roby Dillon Wilson, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 3, 1946, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Horace Wilson and Mary Effler Wilson. Roby retired from the City of Hickory, water treatment department. Roby is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janie Brown Wilson; daughter, Julie Wilson and husband, Todd Hagee; grandchildren, Jaxon and Gracie Hagee; and sisters, Sue Clontz and husband, R. G. and Jeanette Leak and husband, Charles. No services are planned. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
