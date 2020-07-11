Wilson, Roby Dillon

Wilson, Roby Dillon

Only $3 for 13 weeks

December 3, 1946 - July 8, 2020 Roby Dillon Wilson, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 3, 1946, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Horace Wilson and Mary Effler Wilson. Roby retired from the City of Hickory, water treatment department. Roby is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janie Brown Wilson; daughter, Julie Wilson and husband, Todd Hagee; grandchildren, Jaxon and Gracie Hagee; and sisters, Sue Clontz and husband, R. G. and Jeanette Leak and husband, Charles. No services are planned. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roby Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News