Williams, Grace

March 16, 1934 - July 1, 2020 Grace Marie Goodson Williams, 86, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence. Born March 16, 1934, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Leroy Goodson and Rachel Roseanne Grigg Goodson. Grace was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Calvin Williams and daughter, Sandra Williams Bolick; six brothers, Marshall Goodson, Gaither Goodson, Clayton Goodson, Blair Goodson, Crawford Goodson, Howard Goodson; and two sisters, Bessie Barker and Lorene Propst. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Williams of Maiden; two grandsons, Seth and Zane Williams of Maiden; granddaughter, Megg Williams of Maiden; brother, Leonard Goodson of Maiden; sister, Emma Lynch of Maiden; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 4, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden, with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn in Lincolnton. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Living Word Church, 923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC 28650. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
