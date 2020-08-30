Williams, Eulalah D.

July 6, 1919 - August 29, 2020 Eulalah Carolina Drum Williams, 101, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Cardinal Health in Lincolnton. Eulalah was born July 6, 1919, in Catawba County to the late Adolphus Stamey Drum and the late Blanch Drum Drum. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Fred Dwight Williams; son, Doug Williams; seven sisters; and three brothers. She is survived by son, Ronnie Williams (Mary Jo Keever) of Maiden; daughter-in-law, Lynda Gilleland Williams of Lincolnton; three grandsons, David Williams (Nikki) of Maiden, Jeremy Williams (fiancée, Michelle Pharr) of Maiden, Lance Williams (Sharon) of Charlotte; granddaughter, Heather Perry (Bill) of Blowing Rock; two sisters-in-law, Edna Williams Sigmon of Maiden, Bayo Drum of Valdese; and 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m., at Maiden City Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Andrews officiating. Memorials may be to First Baptist Church Music Fund. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com