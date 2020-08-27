Whitener, Linda Roseman

 Skip to main content
November 13, 1954 - August 25, 2020 Linda Roseman Whitener, 65, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Linda's life will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., at Victory Above Only Ministries of Hickory, 7255 Burke County Line Rd., in Hickory. The Rev. David Robinson will officiate. bennettfuneralservice.com

Service information

Aug 28
Graveside Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
2:00PM
Victory Above Only Ministries
7255 Burke County Line Road
Hickory, NC 28602
