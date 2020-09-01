Whitener, Jamie Lee

August 27, 2020 Jamie Lee Whitener, 56, of Oxford, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Harnett County, he was the son of the Janey Huffman Whitener and the late Jerry D. Whitener. Jamie was employed with Wake Med North in the Maitenance Department. A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m., at Sossoman Funeral Home Chapel, 1833 Oxford Rd., in Henderson, conducted by the Rev. Frank Sossamon. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, at the funeral home. Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Dianne Bartholomew Whitener; three sons, Christopher Lee Whitener (Jo), Braxton Lee Whitener and Adam Pleasant Whitener (Madison); three sister, Glenda Godwin, Tammy Robertston and Wanda Pleasant; two brothers, Teddy Pleasant and Phillip Pleasant; six grandchildren, Kaleb Whitener, Alex Whitener, Nathaniel Whitener, Bailee Whitener, Ryan Whitener, and Savannah Whitener. Sossamon Funeral Home of Henderson www.sossamonfuneralhome.com