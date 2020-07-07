Wheeler, Roger Aubrey

April 5, 1939 - July 5, 2020 Roger Aubrey Wheeler, 81, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton, after a period of declining health. He was born in Spotsylvania County, Va., April 5, 1939, and was the son of the late Clarence Aubrey and Collen Audrey Brooks Wheeler. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Aubrey Wheeler; and a brother, Roland Wheeler. Roger was retired from the U.S. Air Force and a member of Westview United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Larkin Wheeler of the home; grandson, Ryan Wheeler and wife, Ashley, of Granite Falls; granddaughter Kimberly Latour and husband, Tony, of Clarkesville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Gabi Gibson, Rylan Wheeler, Braelynn Wheeler, and Emmalyn Latour; brother, Albert Wheeler and wife, Mary, of Spotsylvania, Va.; sister, Peggy Wheeler of Spotsylvania, Va.; special aunts, Carline Martin of Fredericksburg, Va., and Christine Brooks of Baltimore, Md.; and a special thanks to Sharon Shutters for always being there for the family. Roger will lie-in-state Wednesday, July 8, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. Family will not be present. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Pete Ross officiating. United State Air Force will be performing military honors at gravesite. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Westview United Methodist, 1309 1st Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
