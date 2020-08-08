Westbrook, Rosetta

Rosetta Westbrook, 86, of Hickory, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, in Jonesboro, Ga. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia and Mary Caldwell; and a niece, Lakeyser Freeman. Ms. Westbrook had worked before her retirement at Sears, Kmart, J.C. Penney and Heard's Beauty Parlor. She leaves behind a daughter, Sharon Lindsey; two granddaughters, Crystal Royster and Alisha Childs; grandson, Issac Childs; great-grandchildren, Jacari, Jordan, Malcah Johnson, Aiden Royster, Keloni Bullet, Issac Childs III; niece, Patricia Allen; nephew, Mike Heard; other nieces and nephews, Veronica (Vickie) Hill, Eugenia Lackey, Jasmine Audrey, Miniya Shinn, Emmanuel Audrey, John McIlwain, Kevin Malone, Samaria Kennedy, of S.C., Aretha Freeman, Dionne Lewis of New Jersey, DeShawn (Curley) McIlwain; and a host of other relatives and friends, Christopher Freem, and Ashanti Freeman. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, in Southside Cemetery at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Kim Moss officiating. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
315 14th Ave. Dr. S.W.
Hickory, N.C. 28602
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.