West Sr., Barry Michael

June 11, 1953 - June 18, 2020 Mr. Barry Michael West Sr., 67, of Hickory, passed away Thursday June 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring after a period of declining health. Mr. West was born June 11, 1953, in Forsyth County, a son of the late Garland West Sr. and Carlee Almond West. Barry was member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Icard, and a proud Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a green thumb home gardener with a profound love of flowers, an excellent marksman, and enjoyed riding and maintaining his Harley Davidson motorcycle. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four siblings, Bill R. West, Bob D. West, Buddy C. West, and Betty Lethco. Surviving are his wife, Rita Wagoner West of the home; son, Barry M. West Jr., and wife, Nikisha, of Winston-Salem; a special niece whom he raised, Joshlynn Vazquez and her daughter, Ava, of Hickory; brothers, Garland West Jr. of Morganton and the Rev. Joe West of Lenoir; and his special canine German shepherd, Cheyenne. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with the Rev. Joe West officiating. Interment will follow in the Catawba Memorial Park, with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 22, at Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KA, 66675-8516; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
