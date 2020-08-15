Wells, Barbara

August 19, 1940 - August 5, 2020 Barbara Wells, 79, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Rex and Elizabeth Smith, Aug. 19, 1940, in Granite Falls. Barbara attended school and worked in the Hickory area in the earlier years of her life. She married the late G. Jackson Wells in 1968, and they moved to Northern Virginia for several years before relocating back to Newton. Barbara is survived by her son, John L. Teague, of Newton; stepson, Alan Wells of Connelly Springs; stepdaughter, Freda Robin Salmon of Loganville, Ga.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, as well as the children and grandchildren of Alan and Robin. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband in 2016. Barbara and Jackson owned a successful upholstery business in Northern Virginia where she also created and ran her own catering business. She was an accomplished cook and baker, loved fishing with Jackson, at their Smith Mountain Lake vacation property, had a love and devotion for animals, and shared her warmth, joy and kindness with friends and neighbors. She passed on these attributes to her grandchildren. Barbara leaves behind beautiful memories and the blessings of a life well-lived. A memorial reception for both Jackson and Barbara is planned, but will be delayed until deemed appropriate to gather for this celebration of their lives. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation
