June 12, 1953 - September 7, 2020 Billy Ray Webb, 67, of Newton, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Webb of the home. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Newton is assisting the family.