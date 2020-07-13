August 14, 1945 - July 11, 2020 Larry Douglas Watson, 74, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence, after an extended decline in health. He was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Caldwell County, to the late Benjamin and Ollie Greene Watson. Larry was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Hickory, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired from General Electric Company. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Janice Wagner Watson of the home; son, Jamin Watson and wife, Mercedes, of Charlotte; daughter, Candace Hilton and husband, Matt, of Lake Norman; twin brother, Garry Watson of Lenoir; awaiting first granddaughter in October; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Joann Wagner of Hickory; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Darnell and Wayne Mitchell of Hickory; a friend and extra special caregiver, Bill Monaghan of Conover; and a number of nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held Tuesday, July 14, at 4 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Kenny Robison will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 544 will follow at Springs Road Baptist Church in Hickory. Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, c/o North Carolina Baptist Men's Disaster Relief, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
4:00PM
828 9th Ave NE,
Hickory, , NC 28601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.