Warren, Jerry Reginald

November 22, 1943 - June 21, 2020 Jerry Reginald Warren, 76, of Newton, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Nov. 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Conley and Margaret Warren. He is survived by his wife, Diane Piercy Warren of the home; a daughter, Kristy Diane Underwood (David) of Newton; a sister, Loretta W. Bradshaw of Charlotte; his special aunt, Betty Rose Issac of Newton; and his grandson, Caleb Underwood of Newton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Reggie Michael Warren; and his brother, Carl Warren. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at Startown First Baptist Church, with Pastor William Church officiating. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery in Startown. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at Startown First Baptist Church. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
