Walter, Dr. Larry L.

June 7, 1939 - July 9, 2020 Dr. Larry L. Walter, 81, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. Born June 7, 1939, in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, he was the son of the late Luther Wesley Walter and Clara Michalis Walter. A member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Dr. Walter graduated from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn., and was in private practice for 50 years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, fine dining and his furbabies. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Austin Walter of the home; five children, Wendy A. Walsh of Morganton, Kevin R. Walter and wife, Patty, of Atlanta, Ga., Keith D. Walter of Morganton, Holly W. Cruikshank and husband, Scott, of Raleigh, Heather L. Walter of Atlanta; sister, Carol Sears of Bryan, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life service will be held for the family. Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 629 8th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
