Walker, Doris Evelyn

February 1, 1933 - June 20, 2020 Doris Evelyn Walker, 87, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. She came into this world Feb. 1, 1933, in Caldwell County. She was met by her parents, Cletus B. Walker and Ethel Quinn Walker. She retired from Hickory Brands after 29 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter D. Walker; a daughter, Gail Teague; an infant son, William David Walker; a sister, Marcella Warlick; a brother, Franklin D. Walker; and stepmother, Cora Teague Walker. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Amy Schwieger (Dustin) of Claremont and Russell McClellan (Angel) of Granite Falls; five great-grandchildren, Warren Johnson, Robert Sharpe, Gracie McClellan, Shelby McClellan, and Ali Schwieger; a great-great-grandchild, Mikiya Johnson; two sisters, Lois Early of Hickory and Denzel Heafner of Greensboro; a brother, Sonny Walker (Judy) of Hudson; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She is also survived by her loving church family and Coed 3 Sunday School Class and Mike Houston, who was the teacher. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Hurley officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Children's Ministry at 4080 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
3:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
