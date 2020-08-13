von Drehle, Patsy Mae

June 7, 1930 - August 11, 2020 On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family, Patsy Mae von Drehle who was known to her loved ones as "mammaw," left her earthly cares to be in the loving arms of her husband, Frank, knowing she would live with him in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Eagerly awaiting her arrival, were her infant son, Jimmy along with her grandchildren, Keaton and Kaden. Pat was born June 7, 1930, in High Point, to Ella Mae Morgan and Earnest Earl Murphy. She is survived by her sister, Debbie; brother, Gib; six children, Vicki, Raymond, Steve, Terri, Marie and Kim, their spouses; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Pat was a majorette in high school when she fell in love, with Frank, the football quarterback. Pat and Frank left a legacy of love of family, faith, integrity, humor and charity. Pat was "mom" to so many people outside her family. She touched so many lives. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Carolina Care (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Safe Harbor, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
