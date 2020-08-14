Vanderburg, Clara Lillie Spencer

November 6, 1926 - August 9, 2020 Clara Lillie Spencer Vanderburg, 93, died peacefully Sunday evening, Aug. 9, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels. Born Nov. 6, 1926, she was the daughter of David Partee Spencer and Amanda Sabina Bolick. She was predeceased by her husband and six siblings. In 1943, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, to live with an older sister. There she met Roland Vanderburg while working in an aircraft plant making parts for planes used during the war. They were married in 1944, and moved back to Hickory after the war ended. They were married for forty years until his death in 1985. Clara was a longtime employee of Regal Manufacturing Co., where she worked in quality control. She was recognized on numerous occasions as an exemplary employee. She worked full time until she was 75 years old. She was a lifelong member of Lifepoint Church and served as the senior luncheon coordinator for 18 years. She is survived by her three children, Rolaine Vandenburg of Charlotte, Tony Vandenburg (Dottie) of Hickory and Amy Buff (Roger) of Newton; three grandchildren, Gary Vandenburg, Andrew Buff and Dr. Haley Buff Lindner; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jayden, Aubrey Buff and Hayden and Brooklyn Lindner. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Mrs. Vandenburg's family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living and Abernethy Laurels for the excellent care she received during her declining years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
