Turbyfill, Jane Guthrie

September 26, 1936 - June 30, 2020 Jane Guthrie Turbyfill, 83, of Hickory, passed away, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Carolina Caring, Sherrills Ford. She was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Catawba County to the late Everett Lee Guthrie and Faye Phillips Guthrie. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir for years. Jane graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College (Appalachian State University today) in 1958 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She loved to spend time with her family and really enjoyed her weekly card games. There will be a private memorial service for the family. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. She is survived by, Stephen and Donna Turbyfill, son and wife, of Charlotte, Alan & Katie Turbyfill, son and wife, of Danville, Ky., Michael and Lisa Turbyfill, son and wife, of Lenoir City, Tenn.; Anne Elizabeth Turbyfill, granddaughter of Richmond, Ky., Victoria Jane Turbyfill, granddaughter of Danville, Ky., Jonathan Taylor Turbyfill, grandson of Knoxville, Tenn., Brian and Makayla Turbyfill, grandson and wife of Maryville, Tenn., Lindsey Rose Turbyfill, granddaughter of Boone, Elliott Clayton Turbyfill, great-grandson; and a number of Guthrie and Phillips cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane's memory to First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave. N.W., Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.