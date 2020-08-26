 Skip to main content
Trivette, Robert Eugene

February 4, 1956 - August 24, 2020 Robert Eugene Trivette, 64, of Newton, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Newton is serving the Trivette family.

Service information

Aug 30
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, August 30, 2020
6:00PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Aug 31
Funeral Service
Monday, August 31, 2020
1:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
