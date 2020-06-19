Trivette Jr., Carl Edward

Carl Edward Trivette Jr. July 2, 1988 - June 17, 2020 Carl Edward Trivette Jr., 31, of Cherryville, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born July 2, 1988, in Catawba County, he was the son of Terri Lewis Trivette and the late Carl Edward Trivette Sr. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Carl Trivette, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 20
Visitation
Saturday, June 20, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
1:00PM-4:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.