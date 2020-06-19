Trivette Jr., Carl Edward

Carl Edward Trivette Jr. July 2, 1988 - June 17, 2020 Carl Edward Trivette Jr., 31, of Cherryville, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born July 2, 1988, in Catawba County, he was the son of Terri Lewis Trivette and the late Carl Edward Trivette Sr. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

