Triplett, Helen

July 23, 1927 - August 5, 2020 Helen Triplett, 93, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born July 23, 1927, daughter of the late Abram and Lucy Teague Hayes. Ms. Triplett won over 100 ribbons at the Caldwell County Fair for her flowers and gardening. She served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for a number of years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Hayes and Bill Hayes; and two sisters, Pauline Waters and Katherine Spicer. Those left to cherish her memory are one daughter, Monta Triplett; son-in-law, Jerry Pruitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery, today (Friday, Aug. 7), at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Floyd Crouch officiating. Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations www.mackiefh.com
Service information
11:00AM
35 Duke St.
GRANITE FALLS, NC 28630
