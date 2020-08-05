You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triplett, Helen

Triplett, Helen

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Triplett, Helen

July 23, 1927 – August 5, 2020

Helen Triplett, 93, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.

She was born July 23, 1927, daughter of the late Abram and Lucy Teague Hayes.

Ms. Triplett won over 100 ribbons at the Caldwell County Fair for her flowers and gardening. She served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for a number of years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Hayes and Bill Hayes; and two sisters, Pauline Waters and Katherine Spicer.

Those left to cherish her memory are one daughter, Monta Triplett; son-in-law, Jerry Pruitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Floyd Crouch officiating.

Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations

www.mackiefh.com

To send flowers to the family of Helen Triplett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 7
Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
11:00AM
Sunset Hills Cemetery
35 Duke St.
GRANITE FALLS, NC 28630
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News