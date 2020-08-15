Travis, Tony A.

December 20, 1940 - August 13, 2020 Tony A. Travis, 79, of Newton, went to his Heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 2:05 p.m. Born Dec. 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Hershel Eugene Travis and Florence Lail Travis Deese. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his oldest son, Scott Anthony Travis. Tony worked in the furniture industry his entire career. HE started at the lowest position and advanced to plant manager of several companies, including Thomasville Industries. Tony was proud of his hobbies; building large size model airplanes and ships that he gave to his children, grandchildren, brothers and friends. When not building his ships, he loved to read. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Smyre Travis, of the home; children, Keith Eugene Travis and wife, Charity, Deanna Travis Moody and husband, Tom, and Jennifer Lynn Travis, of the home; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Sain Travis; grandchildren, Jessica Moody King and husband, Logan, Chris Moody and wife, Kristen, Justin Travis and fiancé, Eva Brown, Spencer Travis and fiancé, Kallie Allen, Charlie Moody, Jenna Moody, and Sydney Travis; great-grandchildren, Cooper Sherrill, Paxton Travis, Carson King, and Mira Moody; brothers, Gary Travis and wife, Diane, of Shelby and Randy Travis and wife, Margaret; stepbrother, Terry Deese; and stepsister, Treva Hagar and husband, Pete. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Newton for the excellent care they gave to Tony during his declining health, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Woodlawn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 609, Conover, NC 28613. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
