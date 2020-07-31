Travis, Lovella Mae

June 21, 1956 - July 28, 2020 Lovella Mae Travis, 64, of Conover, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She is survived her spouse, Loyd Williams. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Travis family.
To send flowers to the family of Lovella Travis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 2
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, August 2, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Aug 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.