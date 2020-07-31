You have permission to edit this article.
Travis, Lovella Mae

June 21, 1956 - July 28, 2020 Lovella Mae Travis, 64, of Conover, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She is survived her spouse, Loyd Williams. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Travis family.

Service information

Aug 2
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, August 2, 2020
1:00PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Aug 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 2, 2020
2:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
