Thompson, Leigh Ashley

September 24, 1968 - August 25, 2020 Leigh Ashley Thompson, 51, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 24, 1968, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Patricia Drummond Thompson and the late Terry L. Thompson. In addition to her father, Leigh was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harley and Nell Eckard; and maternal grandparents, Lewis A. and Virginia B. Drummond. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Thompson of Hickory; aunts, Peggy Amonette and husband, Ben, of Salem, Va.; Paulette Sherrill and husband, Ronnie, of Charlotte, Ann Shook of Hildebran; dear friend and caregiver, Claude Kennedy of Hickory; and a number of cousins. Leigh was a graduate of Hickory High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English at UNCG. She was a compassionate and caring person to people and animals. She delighted in rescuing animals and enjoyed working for several veterinarians. She was the former Director of Literacy Council in Clarkton, and taught briefly at CVCC. She also enjoyed playing the guitar and was trained in piano. Leigh courageously dealt with a debilitating illness for the last 3 1/2 years called Arachnoiditis, which is extremely rare and robbed her of her eyesight and ability to walk. Throughout her illness Leigh was optimistic, brave and faithful. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Ryan Ray. Memorials may be sent to Catawba Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28601.