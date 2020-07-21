Thompson, John Alan

February 9, 1961 - July 19, 2020 John Alan Thompson, 60, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Ella" Thompson. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the family.
Service information
Jul 22
Visitation
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
5:00PM-6:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
Jul 22
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
6:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
