Thompson III, Dr. William Cecil

June 21, 1947 - June 29, 2020 Dr. William Cecil Thompson III, 73, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Carolina Caring, Hospice. Born June 21, 1947 in Beckley, W. Va., he was the son of the late William "Buster" Thompson and Mary Ann Waulk Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Thompson. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Will earned his MD degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine, completed his residency in family practice at the University of Florida's St. Vincent's Medical Center, and began seeing patients at Hickory Family Practice Associates, where he served from 1981 to 2007. He became the Medical Director for Catawba Regional Hospice, now Carolina Caring, until his retirement in 2016. Board certified in family medicine, hospice and palliative medicine, Dr. T., also holds a certificate in geriatric medicine and was an active staff member at Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center. His professional memberships include the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, American Academy of Family Physicians, NC Academy of Family Physicians, and NC Medical Society. Will raised the profile of hospice care during his tenure and promoted its benefits to both the Catawba Valley community and industry professionals in general. He served as attending physician for over 5,000 hospice patients while at Catawba Regional Hospice. While Dr. T. exhibited the quiet demeanor and bedside manner of a country doctor, his earned expertise and practical knowledge were always palpable, as he demonstrated through a firm grasp of disease progression, symptom control, and pain management. He also promoted quality of life and touted the dignity of the patient over the illness. He has served as a tireless advocate of end-of-life care and a much-loved practitioner of the hospice philosophy. Alongside Will's service in medicine, he was an avid fly fisherman who spent many of his days in the streams of North Carolina and Montana. He was a gifted carpenter, licensed contractor and true artist. His woodworking creations have been shared with Habitat for Humanity, Safe Harbor, Corinth Church and throughout many homes of close friends and family. As an active member of Corinth Reformed Church, he served as a spiritual leader, Sunday school teacher, attended bible studies and small groups where he shared his faith and strengthened his love for God. The heart of Will Thompson was his wife, children and grandchildren. His hope was that they all know God's amazing love and His promise of eternal life. A life well lived and always referred to as Tom, Will, Dad, Dr. T., Doc and G-Will. He will be missed, loved and remembered by his family and so many others. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cori Jordan Thompson of the home; children, Tom Thompson of Huntington Beach, Calif., Katie Thompson Elder and husband, Josh, of Hickory, Kelley Thompson of Asheville, Paul Thompson and wife, Austyn, of Gastonia; grandchildren, Kelli and Cody Thompson, Allie, Evan, and Emmy Elder, Rayne Thompson; sisters, Lainey Garcia and husband, Rob, of Austin, Texas, Debbie Welch and husband, Randy, of Denver, Colo., Mary Beth Menchaca and husband, Robert, of Houston, Texas; and father-in-law, Ray Jordan of Hickory. A private service to celebrate Dr. Thompson's life will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 2, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson officiating and may be live streamed at www.corinthtoday.org/live. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Carolina Caring, Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
