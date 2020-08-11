Thomasson, Nancy Faye Hall

July 24, 1946 - August 9, 2020 Nancy Faye Hall Thomasson, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. She was born July 24, 1946, to the late George Hall and Mary Campbell Hall in Caldwell County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Thomasson; two brothers, Bill and Fred Hall; and sisters, Ellen Bolick, Elsie Bowman, and Ruby Bowman. Survivors include her husband, James Herman Thomasson of the home; daughter, Tina Thomasson of the home; grandson, Wesley Hubbard of the home; sisters, Fran Rosenbalm of Bethlehem, Katherine Minyard of Hickory; brother, Floyd Hall of Hickory; sister-in-law, Joy Hall of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will lie in state today (Tuesday, Aug. 11), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m., at Brookford City Cemetery. Pastor Earnest Richards will be officiating the service. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
