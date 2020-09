Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Raymond Thomas January 26, 1965 - September 6, 2020 Raymond Scott Thomas, 55, of Conover passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. A service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. bennettfuneralservice.com