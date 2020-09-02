Teague Sr., Joe

December 21, 1941 - August 30, 2020 Joe David Teague Sr., 78, of Hickory, entered his heavenly home Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Duke University Hospital, in Durham. He was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Cleveland County, to the late Don and Prue Leatherman Teague. Joe was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Hickory, where he served many positions. He was employed with CommScope for 46 years, most recently, serving as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Joe served on the Catawba County ABC Board and BB&T Advisory Board and was a member of Cookville Masonic Lodge, Technology Association, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, and Foresight Steering Committee for Catawba County. Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 56 years, Rheda Whitener Teague, of the home; son, David Teague and wife, Maria, of Hickory; daughter, Ginger Shubert and husband, David, of Hickory; brothers, Roger Teague and wife, Marilyn, of Hickory and Bo Teague and wife, Doris, of Newton; grandchildren, Lexi Wilson and husband, Nick, Luke Shubert and wife, Morgan, Brian Teague and Christina Teague. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Harold Whitener will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are Luke Shubert, Brian Teague, David Teague, Nick Wilson, Caleb Hull, Richard Rowe, Lloyd Esh, and Matthew Brendle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. www.bennettfuneralservice.com