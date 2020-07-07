Teague, Evelyn K.

Evelyn Knox Teague, 93, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, in Hickory. The family will share a time of visitation from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Catawba Funeral Home of Hickory is in charge of local arrangements. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home www.laytonandersonfh.com
