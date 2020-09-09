Tate, Mary Belle

November 8, 1919 - September 6, 2020 Mary Belle Tate, 100, of Hickory, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Trinity Village. Miss Tate was born Nov. 8, 1919, in Hickory, a daughter of the late Wilfong C. and Addie Lee Tate. She was a Wilfong descendant of Catawba County's early settlers. She resided at Trinity Village. A graduate of Claremont High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College, she held a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and French. She also attended special courses in North Carolina History and guidance and counseling at Appalachian State Teacher's College, as well as, interior decorating from Queens College. In her earlier years, Mary Belle was employed at Shuford Mills, Inc. For six years, Mary Belle Tate taught school in eastern North Carolina. From 1956 until 1967, she was associated with Belk Stores Services, Inc. in Charlotte as a buyer. During 1967 to 1968, Mary Belle Tate was a feature writer for the Hickory Daily Record. Eventually, Miss Tate returned to the Belk organization where she worked in both the Catawba Mall and Valley Hills Mall stores in Hickory until her retirement. She served in the Women's Army Corps from 1943 until 1946. Mary Belle was an active member and former Sunday school teacher at Bethel United Church of Christ. She was a member of AARP and served as a Red Cross volunteer at Frye Regional Medical Center for many years after her retirement. Mary Belle served her country, church and community. She also had a special love of her extended family, cats and dogs, genealogy, people and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Bessie Lee Baker Tate; and sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Tate Webber and James Edward Webber. She is survived by her nieces, Carolyn W. Few and family of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jane W. Golden and family of Laguna Beach, Calif.; nephew, David Webber and family of Hickory; 13 great-nieces and nephews and great-nephew, Michael Webber and wife, Lisa, of Hickory. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church Cemetery with the Rev. Anne Wepner officiating. The family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness extended to Ms. Tate by the staff, personnel and many friends while residing at Trinity Village. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church, 4547 Bethel Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com