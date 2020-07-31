Sullivan, James Oscar

July 28, 2020 Mr. James Oscar Sullivan, 68, passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m., at the Walter Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. Interment will be held at Southside Cemetery. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Sullivan family, 828-323-1980.
