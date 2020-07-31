Sullivan, James Oscar

You have permission to edit this article.
July 28, 2020 Mr. James Oscar Sullivan, 68, passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m., at the Walter Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. Interment will be held at Southside Cemetery. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Sullivan family, 828-323-1980.

