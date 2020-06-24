Sudderth Jr., Marshall

Marshall Sudderth Jr. February 24, 1941 - June 16, 2020 Marshall Sudderth Jr., 79, departed his earthly life Tuesday June 16, 2020, at the Meridian Center in High Point, after an extended period of declining health. He was born Feb. 24, 1941, in Hickory. Marshall was the first of five children born to the late Marshall and Drucella Thomas Sudderth. He was educated in Hickory, and was a member of the Ridgeview High School graduating Class of 1959. Marshall was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He sponsored many youth sports activities, and school and community events. He will be remembered for unselfishly sharing his time and talents with others. His happiest moments were those spent with family, or working in his yard. Marshall was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas F. and Willis M. Sudderth. Loving memories will remain in the minds and hearts of his surviving family, his wife, Delores, of the home; son, Marshall Erik Sudderth (High Point); stepdaughter, Dorian C. Arnold (Greensboro); stepson, Roland (Sabrina) Grannum (Charlotte); granddaughter, AvaMarie Sudderth (High Point); and goddaughter, Pamela Dye (High Point); his sisters, Alma (Steve) Thomas, Lenoir, and Mabel (Karen) Sudderth, Ocean Isle Beach; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. The family is planning a private memorial service. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home/High Point www.johnsonandsonsinc.com
