Stutts, Mattie Martin Moose

September 17, 1916 - July 7, 2020 Mattie Martin Moose Stutts, 103, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehab in Greensboro. Born Sept. 17, 1916, in Catawba County, Mattie was the daughter of the late James Samuel and Sallie Anthony Moose. She retired from Carpenter-Cooke Dept. Store, and was a lifelong member of Grace Reformed United Church of Christ in Newton. She was a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16, where she served as a member for 50 years, and in several positions. One of which, having been a Chaplin for two years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Stutts; daughter, Camilla Gail Stutts; brothers, Phillip Moose, Paul Moose and Robert Moose; sisters, Elsie Harkins, Sarah Benfield and Sue Mae Murphy; and sons-in-law, Harrill Coley and Jimmy Davis. Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn Coley, of Greensboro, and Connie Davis, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Garrison Coley and wife, Kelli, of Greensboro, Dr. Chris Coley and wife, Angela, of Greensboro, Melissa Koonings and husband, Paul, of San Diego, Calif., Camilla Davis and husband, John, of Hillsborough, and Jay Davis and wife, Kristie, of Rockingham; great-grandchildren, Tate, Caroline, London, Kennedy, Hudson, Mallory, Parker, Campbell, Nish and Wells. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The Revs. Ryan Brakemeyer and Fred Thompson will officiate. Memorials may be made to Grace Reformed United Church of Christ, 117 E. J. St., Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.