Stroud, Tony Douglas

December 19, 1961 - July 18, 2020 Tony Douglas Stroud, 58, of Iron Station, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte. He was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Lincoln County, to Sylvia Reel Stroud and the late Reggie Allen Stroud. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Libby Watts Stroud of the home; his mother, Sylvia Reel Stroud of Denver, N.C.; two brothers, Terry Stroud and wife, Terri Lynn, of Denver, N.C., and Darrin and Angela Stroud of Salisbury; two brothers-in-law, Rick and Kenneth Watts of Mountain View; four nieces, Jena Watts, Kristy Stroud, Wendy Warburton and husband, Josh, and Staley Self and husband, Josh; two nephews, Sylvester Stroud and Simon Stroud and wife, Megan; and a great-niece, Ella Warburton. A private celebration of life service will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be in his honor to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 6815 E NC 150 Hwy., Maiden, NC 28650. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.