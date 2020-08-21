Stinson, Bobby Ray

October 8, 1932 - August 15, 2020 Bobby Ray Stinson, 87, died at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. A service celebrating his life is planned for the future. Bobby Stinson was born in Catawba County Oct. 8, 1932, eldest child of Lester Ray and Della Hefner Stinson. He attended St. Stephen's High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and French in 1955. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, was posted to the Army Language School in Monterey, Calif., and enrolled in the Czech language program. Upon completing the program, he was sent to Frankfurt, Germany, where he served in the Army Security Agency as a Czech Language Translator for the remainder of his military service. Returning home, he taught at East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, and at U.N.C. Chapel Hill while working on the Master's and Ph.D. degrees. Teaching was his passion, and he served in the Romance Languages Department at U.N.C. Greensboro for almost three decades, retiring as Associate Professor of Spanish. He was a member of the Foreign Language Association of North Carolina, SAMLA, and MLA: Modern Language Association. He was co-author, with two of his colleagues, of Descubrir y Crear, a textbook, student workbook and teacher's guide package, which went through three editions and was widely used in college and university Spanish classes. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Malone Ballew Stinson; son, Andrew Stinson; daughter, Julia Pearson and husband, Daniel; grandson, Bradley Strickland; sister, Elizabeth Patterson of Charlotte; brother, Bill Stinson and wife, Joyce, of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and -nephews. Memorials to honor Bob may be sent to the Salvation Army, 1311 S. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406; or to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel www.forbisanddick.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.