Stevens, Sue Propst

April 12, 1932 - August 12, 2020 Sue Propst Stevens, 88, of Hickory, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Born in Catawba County, April 12, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George Sum and Gertie Burns Propst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert H. Stevens; two brothers; sister; and several nieces and nephews. Sue was a life-long member of Corinth Baptist Church, and retired in 1997 as a teacher's aide and bus driver. She was known for her love of gardening, and yard work. Sue also enjoyed estate auctions and attending Shelby cattle sale, with her son. A loving wife and mother, she was a caring and generous soul who will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her son, Bruce Stevens, of Hickory. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. William Kanupp officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service, at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at church cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
