Stephens, Terry Edward

January 14, 1973 - August 23, 2020 Mr. Terry Edward Stephens, 47, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his residence, after a period of declining health. Mr. Stephens was born Jan. 14, 1973, in Burke County, a son of Donald Wayne and Peggy Price Stephens. He was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church, a former 20 year employee of MDI and operated his own tree service business. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julia and Mack Price and Etta Mae and Paul Stephens. Surviving are his sons, Luke Stephens of Chapel Hill, Dustin Stephens of Connelly Springs; parents, Donald Wayne and Peggy Price Stephens of Morganton; his brothers, Kenneth Stephens of Valdese and the Rev. Robert Stephens of Maryland. A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Bible Baptist Church, with the Revs. Tim Dockery and Robert Stephens officiating. Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 8621 NC 18 S., Connelly Springs, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com