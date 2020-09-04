Starnes, Maria Sanniota

October 28, 1928 - September 2, 2020 Maria Sanniota Starnes, 91, of Grace Chapel Rd., met with Jesus, for her heavenly journey into her eternal life Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Maria, the only daughter of Vincenzo and Assunta Sanniota, was born in Naples, Italy Oct. 28, 1928. She moved to America after meeting and marrying John Wesley Starnes, while he was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. Her coming to America was the beginning of a blessed family heritage, as her father, mother and five brothers also moved to America. Maria was a gifted housewife, seamstress, cook and mother, with unlimited love for family and friends. Her absence will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Starnes; and four brothers, Gaetano (infant) Roberto, Gaetano, and Guido Sanniota. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Randy Starnes and Wesley Starnes (Bryn); two daughters, Ana Aldridge (Scott), and Melinda Della Sue Starnes; two brothers, Vic Sanniota and Renato Sanniota; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held today, (Friday, Sept. 4), at 11 a.m., at Grace Chapel United Methodist church Cemetery with the Rev. David Nolan officiating. The body will lie-in-state for viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., at the graveside. Memorials may be sent to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com