Starnes, Larry Dale

November 11, 1942 - July 30, 2020 Larry "Dude" Starnes went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Nov. 11, 1942, son of the late Ray and Edith Sims Starnes. Mr. Starnes was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a faithful member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church where he served as Sunday school Director, RA Leader, and Deacon. He loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Starnes. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Frances Starnes of the home; two daughters, Alicia Coffey (David) and Karen Bell (Scott) both of Granite Falls; one son, Jeff Starnes (Sarah) of Granite Falls; four grandsons, Daniel Coffey (Megan), Ashton Starnes, Cameron Bell, and Seth Bell; one granddaughter, Kristen McCreary (Cody); two great-grandsons, Colton McCreary and Anderson McCreary; one great-granddaughter, Harper Raye Coffey; and one brother, Jerry R. Starnes. A graveside service will be held at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. The Revs. Don Ingle and Gordon West will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Catawba Valley Medical Center for their devotion and care for Mr. Starnes during his sickness. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
