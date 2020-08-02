Spizzo, John Patrick

March 16, 1961 - July 29, 2020 John Patrick Spizzo, 59, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 16, 1961, in Avon, Ohio, to Albert and Margaret Scopio Spizzo. John was a 1979 graduate of Newton Conover High and a graduate of Catawba Valley Community College, with a degree in welding. He prospered in his chosen career as a master tool and die technician. John was a wonderful and remarkable father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, whom made life better for all who were lucky to know him. As a boy and a young man, John was an incredible athlete and a fearless daredevil. He was as tough as nails with a heart of gold. John loved his children and adored his grandchildren and they loved and cherished him. He was an amazing father, who sacrificed so much for his family. John was proud of the success of his children, but more importantly, he was immensely proud of their caring and giving nature. He was especially blessed to spend so much time with his buddy and grandson, Michael, in recent years. John's sister, Lisa, was his angel on earth, always there for him. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Albert and Margaret Scopio Spizzo of Conover; sons, Donnie Spizzo and wife, Ricci, of Conover, Jonathan Spizzo and wife, Aubrey, of Lincolnton and Michael Spizzo and wife, Jessica, of Gastonia; daughter, Serrita Spizzo and husband, Tim, of Mt. Holly; brothers, Robert (Brenda), Allen (Nancy), Mark (Tanya), Thomas, and Brian; sisters, Cindy (Matt), Margie (David), and Lisa (Wayne); grandchildren, Michael, Timmy, Johnny, Maddie, Kynlee and Parker. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate John's life will be held Monday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Father Ed Sheridan and Father Jim Collins will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Donnie Spizzo, Jonathan Spizzo, Michael Spizzo, "Little" Michael Spizzo, Timmy O'Shea and Johnny O'Shea. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
1:45PM-2:45PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
