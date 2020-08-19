Snipes, Betty

Betty Snipes November 27, 1928 - August 17, 2020 Betty Bond Snipes, 91, of Conover, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 27, 1928, in Wood County, W.Va., to the late Edith Boyles Taylor. Betty was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Newton, where she served with the Franciscan Society. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed golf and bowling. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Herman "Pete" Hoskey Snipes Jr.; father, Charles E. Taylor; sister, Evelyn Logan; and granddaughter, Katie Lynn NeSmith. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Herman H. Snipes III of Salt Lake City, Utah, the Rev. Steven J. Snipes and wife, Brenda, of Baltimore, Md., Michael E. Snipes and wife, Debbie, of Greenville, N.C., and Christopher L. Snipes and wife, Patricia, of Atlanta, Ga.; daughters, Stephanie "Stormy" Shull and husband, Alan, of Hickory and Tamara "Tamie" Jen NeSmith and husband, Len, of Hawkinsville, Ga.; grandchildren, Tim Sherrill of Hickory, Rebecca Jackson and husband, T.J., of Hildebran, Shelly Scronce of Hickory, Angela Rembert and husband, Aaron, of Maiden, Stephanie Collins and husband, Will, of Hawkinsville, Ga., Ryann Siedzik and husband, Mike, of Germany (U.S.A.F.), Kyle Snipes and wife, Keyomia, of Greenville, N.C., Jonathan NeSmith and wife, Sydney, of Hawkinsville, Ga., William Christopher Snipes of Oahu, Hawaii, Christopher Snipes of Woodstock, Ga., Kimberly Snipes of Atlanta, Ga., Nicole Woodard and husband, Noah, of Canton, Ga., Madison Therrien of Atlanta, Ga., Joseph Therrien of Atlanta, Ga., Danielle Carpenter of W.Va., Dawn Whitney of Virginia, and DeeAnn Hamm of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Amber Minton and husband, Corey, of Newton, Alexandria Williamson and husband, Chance, of Vale, Taylor Speagle of Vale, Madison Speagle of Hildebran, Zachary Speagle of Hickory, Raegan Rembert of Maiden, Rylee Rembert of Maiden, Michael Scronce of Hickory, Reid Rembert of Maiden, Mia Rose Woodard of Canton, Ga., Dawson Woodard of Canton, Ga., Noah Snipes of Greenville, N.C., Gracie Collins of Hawkinsville, Ga., and Trae Collins of Hawkinsville, Ga.; and great-great-grandchild, Caroline Dare Minton of Newton. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at 3:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. The Rev. Steven Snipes will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
