Smith, Richard Donald

Richard Donald Smith, 76, of Conover, passed peacefully at his residence, with his beloved wife at his side, Monday, June 22, 2020, after a short and difficult battle with lung cancer. A celebration of life with full military honors will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover with Pastor Joel Frye officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. A livestreaming at www.oxfordbaptist.com will begin at 12 p.m. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
