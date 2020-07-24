Smith, Joyce McKinney

May 16, 1923 - July 22, 2020 Joyce McKinney Smith of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Hickory. She was born May 16, 1923, in Shelby, to the late Julius Van McKinney and Lois Taub McKinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd S. Smith; and grandchildren, Rodney Abernathy, Beth Abernathy, and Lauren Smith. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Hickory. She graduated from Hickory High School in 1940 and from Lenoir-Rhyne College Business Department. Survivors include her daughter, Sylvia Lynn Tolbert and husband, David, of Hickory; two sons, Gerry G. Smith and wife, Rosalind, of Hickory and Kevin G. Smith and wife, Teresa, of Hendersonville, Tenn.; granddaughters, Amy Danner of Cary, Julie Danner Powell and husband, Darrin, of Pittsboro and Angela Smith Grippo of Charlotte; grandsons, Dustin Smith of Nashville, Tenn., and Brandon Smith of Hickory; one great-grandson, Gabriel Grippo; one brother, J.V. McKinney of Hickory; niece, Diane McKinney Kenoy; and nephews, Scott McKinney and Randy Mckinney. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 26, at Oakwood Cemetery with Dennis Tomlinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
