Smith, Derek McKinley

February 17, 1992 - August 2, 2020 Derek McKinley Smith, 28, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 17, 1992, in Catawba County, the son of Jill Perrigan Fletcher of Hickory and the late Jeffery Smith. He was employed in the solar construction industry. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Perrigan. Survivors are his mother, Jill Fletcher and husband Jimmy of Hickory; son, Maximus Smith; daughter, Isabella Smith; brothers, Nicholas Perrigan of Virginia and Zachary Fletcher of Hickory; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Perrigan of Claremont; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Elsie Smith of Virginia; girlfriend, Natasha McAlpin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary of Newton. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

