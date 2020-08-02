Slaughter, Weena Faye

July 29, 1962 - July 26, 2020 On Sunday July 26, 2020, God called his daughter, Ms. Weena Faye Slaughter, home to glory. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., July 29, 1962, to the late Jackie Leon Slaughter Sr. and Nancy Faye Berry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shawn Allen; her brother, Jackie Leon Slaughter Jr.; and most recently her grandson, Jelks Fitzgerald Ramseur. Weena was loved by her children, grandchildren, and closest family and friends. She was well known for her gregarious personality and being the best friend anyone could ask for; and for loving to keep her grandbabies and spoiling them rotten. Weena had such a lively spirit that could light up a city block. She was an all or nothing woman. She will be cherished in memory by her daughters, Tabitha Slaughter Ramseur (Brad) and Amber Slaughter Stallings (Joe); two sisters, Melanie Ammons (Richard) and Renee Poteet (Rodney); her grandchildren, Jacera and Jalaina Ramseur, and Harleigh, Nelson, Hall, and Goodin Stallings. Also surviving are two nephews, Brett Slaughter and Alexander Poteet; four nieces, Natasha Wilson (Josh), Cayla Riley (Jamie), Brooke Slaughter, and Allison Poteet; and two great-nephews, Liam Wilson and Sawyer Riley. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
