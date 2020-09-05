Sipe, Jack Junior

September 1, 1934 - September 2, 2020 Jack Junior Sipe, 86, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after a period of declining health. He was born Sept. 1, 1934, son of the late Fred Eugene Sipe and Hattie Matthews Sipe. Jack was a master brick mason and co-owner of Hollar and Sipe Masonry. He was an athlete who excelled at baseball, softball, and basketball. He loved his family, his church, playing and watching sports, and working outside. Jack never met a stranger and loved traveling with his wife throughout the U.S. He volunteered many hours, serving on committees at his church, teaching Sunday school, coaching area youth, and serving on building teams with Brick Missions. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Neil Jack Sipe; and nine siblings, Stella Little, Emery Sipe, Anna Barger, Neva Deal, Margie Lail, Hugh Sipe, Mae Sipe, Berman Sipe, and Evelyn Rusch. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce Drum Sipe of the home; daughter and her husband, Sherry and Scott Richardson, of Hickory; son and his wife, Phillip K. and Gaila Sipe, of Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Erin Ogburn and her husband, Chris, John Hardee and his wife, Danielle, Phillip J. Sipe, Garrett Sipe, and Cole Sipe; and two great-grandchildren, Ophelia Hardee and Juniper Ogburn. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church in Hickory. The family asks that funeral attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral will also be streamed on Highland Baptist Church's Facebook page for those who cannot attend. A family visitation will not be held at this time, and a private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the following charities, Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina www.bchfamily.org; or the Building Upgrade Fund at Highland Baptist Church www.hbchickory.org. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com