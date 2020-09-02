Simpson, Jamie Lee

August 21, 1981 - August 26, 2020 Jamie Lee Simpson, 39, of Columbia, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Prisma Baptist Hospital in Columbia, S.C. He was born in Catawba County Aug. 21, 1981, and was the son of Pamela Sain Simpson. He served 12 years in U.S. Army and retired as Staff Sergeant Instructor. He had an honorable medical discharge after being injured while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Jamie received a Purple Heart Award for his injuries. In addition to his mother, Pamela Simpson of Connelly Springs; he is survived by his stepson, Tyler Melton of S.C.; and a number aunts and uncles. Jamie will lie-in-state Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park in Drexel with the Rev. Thurman Roe officiating. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com