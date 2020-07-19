Simons, Jackie Lewis

January 17, 2020 - July 17, 2020 Jackie Lewis Simons, 84, of Hickory, and a resident of Trinity Ridge, passed at Frye Regional Medical Center Friday, July 17, 2020, from COVID-19. Jackie was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Hickory, to the late Edward Primrose Simons and Willie White Witherspoon Simons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Edward Simons; and wife, Rhoda JoAnn Lowman Simons. Jackie worked in furniture for 38 years and was a fireman for St. Stephens Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years. He was selected as Fireman of the Year in 1982. He loved being a firefighter and said he would never get it out of his system. His last job was driving cars for Enterprise which he loved. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Gaynell, of the home; son, Alton "A.T." Simons, of Hickory; friend, Betty Messer, of Hudson; daughter, Gayna Leigh Simons Long and husband, Mark, of Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Mercedes O'Neal Simons Gritton and husband, J.J., of Wilkesboro, Sara Elizabeth Long Matthews and husband, Mark, of Keller, David Andrew Long, of Keller; and great-grandchildren, Natalya Oyola, Alec Marcus Oyola and Brooklyn Nicole Oyola of Wilkesboro. Jackie was a member of Highland United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Jackie's memory to Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St. Pl. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
