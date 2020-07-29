Simmons, Wanda Moretz

October 14, 1948 - July 28, 2020 Wanda Moretz Simmons, 71, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence. Born in Catawba County, Oct. 14, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Eugene and Elsie Icard Moretz. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Moretz. Wanda was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church and she retired in 2012, as executive assistant to the president of Hickory Springs. She enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. In her 60's she participated in a Marine Corp Mud Run. Wanda is survived by her sons, Mitchel Simmons of Raleigh, and Christopher Simmons and wife, LeeAnn, of Winston-Salem; her sisters, Angela Johnson and husband, Steve, of Bethlehem, and Emily Wallace and husband, Dale, of Greenwood, S.C.; and brother, Leslie Moretz and wife, Lani, of Youngsville. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., at Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Dave Ross officiating. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
